KSP release information on shooting that injured BGPD officer

(Mason Fletcher)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police have released more information about the officer-involved shooting that injured Bowling Green Police Officer Matt Davis and killed one man.

In a news release, KSP states troopers were called to the scene on July 6 at 5:25 p.m. where they found that Davis and a department-approved ride-along were responding to a disturbance complaint at America’s Car-Mart on Russellville Road.

KSP reported that Esteban Lowery had a gun, pointed it at Davis, and fired multiple rounds.

When additional BGPD officers arrived, they found Lowery unresponsive and began performing live-saving measures on the scene to both Lowery and Davis.

Police did not release information on what caused Lowery to become unresponsive during the incident.

Lowery was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green, where he was pronounced dead and Davis was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

