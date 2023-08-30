LMPD releases photos of possible suspect in serial robbery investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police released photos taken from surveillance video of the person they believe is the suspect connected to a string of assaults.

Multiple reports of women being assaulted have been taken over the past few months. LMPD confirmed in a press conference on Friday six confirmed reports where women in southwest Louisville were attacked by an armed man.

Police said all of the women provided a similar description of the suspect. He was described as a tall, Black man just under 6′0″ with a thin build.

On Sunday, police said they believe the same suspect may have tried to strike again. This was the seventh report taken.

LMPD said they believe there is a pattern with the attacks. All the assaults have taken place close to each other, victims provide a similar suspect description, and a handgun has been involved.

Images of a possible suspect were released by LMPD on Tuesday.

In the photos, he’s wearing black pants and a dark gray hoodie, walking along a sidewalk.

Police said they believe the suspect is targeting adult women alone between midnight and dawn in parking lots.

Barbara Ray lives at Kennedy Place. She said after Sunday’s attempted attack she got a knock on the door from a family member of one of the previous victims.

”She was the aunt to the young girl who had her teeth knocked out,” Ray said. “It was her aunt so we were thankful for that and just trying to keep people safe and do her job.”

Other neighbors said they are on high alert.

“It could have been me,” one neighbor said. “What if it was me? I wouldn’t have known what to do. I’m nervous, you know. My kids play out here. Its other kids that play out here. You just never know.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

