Louisville leaders host substance abuse prevention program for city youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local leaders are working to try to prevent substance abuse in young people.

Louisville’s Alcohol Beverage Control initiative is teaching youth about the dangers of substance abuse with their “Be the One” campaign. The program has Louisville metro enforcement investigators teach students throughout the city good decision making skills to help lead safe and healthy lives.

The “Be the One” program said they talk to middle and high school students, especially during times in their lives when the pressure to do drugs and alcohol may be high.

“Look at what’s important, if I’m an athlete, if I’m a musician, if I’m just a very good academic student,” ABC Chief Investigator R. T. Watkins said. “One bad decision could send your life in a different direction.”

The campaign breaks down the concept of addiction, how it can take a toll on the body and the positives of leading a healthy life.

While the drug prevention program’s name has changed, “Be the One” has been around for roughly a decade.

