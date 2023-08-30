Louisville man sentenced for killing victim sleeping in car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man will spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and wanton endangerment charges.

Antawon Dunn was sentenced on Tuesday after prosecutors said he shot and killed 65-year-old Aaron Baker, who was sleeping in a car on Central Avenue back in August 2020.

The wanton endangerment charges are tied to a separate shooting case. Police said Dunn shot ten bullets into a house that had four people inside.

Dunn will not be eligible for probation.

