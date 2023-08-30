Man charged with entering home, sexually assaulting juvenile

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been arrested after police say he entered a woman’s apartment without her permission and then sexually assaulted her young daughter.

According to Louisville Metro police, it happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment on Quest Drive in the Russell neighborhood.

The mother of the victim said she woke up to alcohol bottles around her apartment and so she went to go check on her three children. That’s when she found her 9-year-old daughter was crying with her underwear around her ankles.

When asked what was wrong, the girl pointed to a man in the room, Elton C. Pulliam, 62, of Louisville. The girl’s mother said Pulliam had entered her house without permission through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted her daughter.

Pulliam was arrested by LMPD. He is charged with sexual abuse, sodomy of a victim less than 12 years old, and burglary. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond and will be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.