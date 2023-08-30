Contact Troubleshooters
Mural of Muhammad Ali restored following vandalism

A restored mural of Muhammad Ali.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mural of Muhammad Ali on South Preston St has been rebuilt following recent vandalism incidents.

This morning at YouthBuild Louisville, this beautiful mural was restored.

The organization “the Art of Kacy” and its artist Kacy Jackson fronted the restoration project.

On the mural you can see quote from the greatest of all time that reads, “Don’t count the days. Make the days count.”

