Mural of Muhammad Ali restored following vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mural of Muhammad Ali on South Preston St has been rebuilt following recent vandalism incidents.

This morning at YouthBuild Louisville, this beautiful mural was restored.

The organization “the Art of Kacy” and its artist Kacy Jackson fronted the restoration project.

On the mural you can see quote from the greatest of all time that reads, “Don’t count the days. Make the days count.”

