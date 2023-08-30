New health concerns after latest McConnell ‘freezing’ moment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second time in five weeks, Senator Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze mid-sentence while speaking in public.

It happened Wednesday after the senator spoke to the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in Covington.

The incident appeared very similar to the uncomfortable moment in July when Senator McConnell froze at the microphone while speaking to reporters in Washington, DC.

In both cases, the episode was unexpected and without warning.

Until that moment, McConnell appeared lucid and engaged when he spoke to the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. It wasn’t until he returned to the microphone to take reporter questions, that his voice trailed off in mid-sentence and he stood motionless.

The entire episode lasted about 30 seconds.

A man, apparently part of McConnell’s security team, asked if he’d like to go outside. McConnell whispered, “I’m okay,” then continued the press conference.

A McConnell spokesman said, “Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”

After suffering a concussion in a fall, questions have persisted about the 81-year-old senator’s health.

A McConnell aide said, “While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.”

