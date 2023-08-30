Contact Troubleshooters
New pickleball courts coming to Lexington

The city is investing nearly $3 million into rehabilitating tennis courts, making them double-striped, and building new pickleball courts in Lexington.
By Alexis Martin
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington is investing in pickleball courts across the city.

Right now, Lexington has four parks with courts, but Paul Hooper, Information Officer Supervisor for Lexington Parks and Recreation, said they are working on increasing that number because of high demand.

“When we’re done with all the different projects we have in the city, it’s going to be in 13 different parks across the city so that’s a pretty big growth,” Hooper said.

The city is investing nearly $3 million into rehabilitating tennis courts, making them double-striped, and building new pickleball courts in Lexington.

“It’s showing me that the city that I live in really cares about that really wants to see growth and opportunity for people to get outside and have fun,” Hooper said.

Lexington Parks and Recreation said part of what makes the game so popular is that people of all ages can play it. Pickleball courts are much smaller than tennis courts, so there is less movement.

“You play with a pickleball which is basically a Wiffle Ball, the ball moves a little bit slower, just a little bit slower paced game you don’t run quite as much as tennis,” said Michael Johnson, Director of Enterprise for Lexington Parks and Recreation.

Johnson said it only takes a few tries to understand the basics of pickleball.

“One or two times and then you can play with anybody who’s been playing for a while. It takes a long time to master but not very long to develop skills to play,” Johnson said.

