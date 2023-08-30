Salvation Army Louisville employee deployed to assist in Hurricane Idalia response efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army’s Kentucky-Tennessee Division has announced the deployment of a Louisville employee to help with the Hurricane Idalia response efforts.

Emergency Disaster Services Director Bo Sells will be serving as the logistics chief in The Salvation Army’s Florida Division Emergency Disaster Services warehouse in Tampa. According to a release, his responsibilities will be acquiring and managing all resources, supplies, and equipment essential to support the disaster operation in the aftermath of of the hurricane.

“The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to immediately respond to natural disasters with a clear understanding of each community’s needs. In times of disaster, we serve the whole person – physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Sells said.

The Salvation Army said contributions can be made to help the disaster response by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or donations can be sent by mail to the following address:

The Salvation Army, PO Box 2229, Louisville, KY 40201

Anyone who sends a check should indicate “2023 Hurricane Idalia” in the memo field. The Salvation Army said 100% of disaster donations go toward helping survivors.

