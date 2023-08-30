Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Salvation Army Louisville employee deployed to assist in Hurricane Idalia response efforts

Emergency Services Director Bo Sells (Courtesy: The Salvation Army Kentucky & Tennessee Division)
Emergency Services Director Bo Sells (Courtesy: The Salvation Army Kentucky & Tennessee Division)(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army’s Kentucky-Tennessee Division has announced the deployment of a Louisville employee to help with the Hurricane Idalia response efforts.

Emergency Disaster Services Director Bo Sells will be serving as the logistics chief in The Salvation Army’s Florida Division Emergency Disaster Services warehouse in Tampa. According to a release, his responsibilities will be acquiring and managing all resources, supplies, and equipment essential to support the disaster operation in the aftermath of of the hurricane.

“The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to immediately respond to natural disasters with a clear understanding of each community’s needs. In times of disaster, we serve the whole person – physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” Sells said.

The Salvation Army said contributions can be made to help the disaster response by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or donations can be sent by mail to the following address:

The Salvation Army, PO Box 2229, Louisville, KY 40201

Anyone who sends a check should indicate “2023 Hurricane Idalia” in the memo field. The Salvation Army said 100% of disaster donations go toward helping survivors.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
Southern Restaurant & Lounge
Manager of Southern Restaurant & Lounge linked to business of another murder case
Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of North 18th Street and Rowan Street...
LMPD arrests 3 men in connection to Portland SWAT situation
1 killed in crash that may not have been discovered for days
Luci Krueger
Bullitt Central High School offers support team after loss of 16-year-old student

Latest News

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
Louisville man sentenced for killing victim sleeping in car
JCPS Board of Education approves plan to decrease tax rate
Heat your pan before you add the oil to keep your pork chops from sticking!
Cooking through the Calendar: Skillet pork chops with peaches
This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "Cocaine Bear," directed by...
Man on plane with the drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died