Salvation Army sends Louisville employee to help those impacted by Florida hurricane

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army’s Kentucky-Tennessee Division is already working to help with relief in Florida.

They have deployed a Louisville employee to help with response efforts for Hurricane Idalia. Emergency Disaster Services Director Bo Sells will serve as the logistics chief in Salvation Army’s Florida Division in Tampa.

Sells will be managing all resources, supplies and equipment essential for support in the aftermath of the hurricane.

If you would like to help with disaster response, donations can be made by clicking or tapping here or by calling 1(800) 725-2769. Donations can also be sent by mail to the Salvation Army, PO Box 2229, Louisville, KY 40201. Officials ask that checks have “2023 Hurricane Idalia” in the memo field.

