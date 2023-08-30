Sen. Rand Paul says new Bowling Green office to open following downtown fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sen. Rand Paul says a new office is being opened following the fire at the historic building in downtown Bowling Green last month.

The old building located at 1025 State Street caught fire July 21.

The building was home to Kerrick Bachert Law offices as well as Senator Rand Paul’s field office.

“We are opening a new office. There is a space being renovated for us and the good news is that with covid and all the other things, we do a lot of work remotely, so we have still been answering the phone every day since the fire,” said Paul.

One lane of State Street and the sidewalk outside the building have been closed since the fire. BGFD said they have no updates on the investigation and deferred to their original estimation of two to six months for results.

The historic building remains only partially demolished. It will remain that way pending the Bowling Green Fire Department’s investigation.

Paul says those with concerns are still able to contact his office.

“If people have trouble with veterans benefits or social security or something to do with the federal government they can still call us if they call the main number,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.