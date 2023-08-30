Spencer County High School gets extra security, suspect arrested for threatening picture

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spencer County High School had extra security on campus Wednesday after a picture of weapons and threatening language was sent online.

The district superintendent sent out a letter to families and said they are actively working with law enforcement to investigate the issue.

The letter said a suspect has been arrested and also said, “The issue has and will be taken very serious.” School officials went on to say that they will be working closely with police to make sure anyone involved with this incident will be prosecuted.

If any student has information that could be helpful, they are asked to contact the Spencer County High School Principal or the Taylorsville Police Department.

