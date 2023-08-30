Testimony begins in retrial of man charged in DUI crash death of former UofL cheerleader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – It has been seven years since the DUI crash that killed former University of Louisville cheerleader Shanae Moorman. Last year, a mistrial was declared a few days into the case after the attorney for the accused, Bradley Caraway, got sick.

Now, the second attempt at a jury trial for Bradley Caraway has begun. He’s charged with murder, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The rollover wreck happened around 3 a.m. on August 6, 2016 on the ramp between Interstate 64 and the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265). Prosecutors allege Caraway, now 42, was driving his Honda sedan under the influence of alcohol.

Moorman, 25, died in the wreck. Caraway was found three hours after the crash walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway. Police said Caraway appeared drunk, had no shoes or shirt on, and had signs of being involved in a traffic crash.

With a jury seated Wednesday, defense attorneys attempted to raise doubts in what was their main defense: who was the driver of Bradley Caraway’s car the night of the crash? Prosecutors argued that the car’s crash data is the best witness in this case.

Investigators believe Bradley Caraway (left) was drunk when he flipped his car over on the ramp connecting I-64 to the Gene Snyder Freeway in August of 2016. Shanae Moorman was ejected from the vehicle and died. (WAVE 3 News / Facebook)

“It produced the same results, crash data one. Crash data 1, driver seatbelt on. Passenger off. Crash data 2, driver seatbelt own, passenger off,” Milja Zgonjanin, the Commonwealth’s Attorney Prosecutor said. “In each time the car told them the same thing.”

Caraway’s defense team argued investigators leaped to conclusions of Caraway being the driver.

“You know whose blood was on the front of the passenger side airbag? Bradley Caraway. You know whose blood was on the back of the passenger side airbag? Bradley Caraway,” Defense attorney Rob Eggert said.

Shawne Moorman, Shanae’s mother, took the stand and shared what the last conversation she had with her daughter was.

“I told her she looked nice, and she told me she loved me and she would see me in the morning,” Shawne Moorman said.

The defense challenged Moorman’s mother by asking if it is possible that she may not have known all the details of her daughter’s social life, including if she made the decision to get behind the wheel after drinking. Shawne Moorman stated she did not know of any instances where her daughter chose to drive after drinking.

The jury also heard from a man who says he was driving near them when it happened.

“I did not see how many people, I saw that the car cut in front of me and endangered my life,” witness James Smalley said.

The trial is expected to last more than a week. If convicted, Caraway faces at least 20 years in prison.

