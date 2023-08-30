U.S. EPA begins mercury clean up at Highview home next to hoarder house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed on Friday that mercury was found at 6211 Applegate Lane during an investigation the week prior.

On Tuesday, the agency started removing visible mercury beads from the concrete outside. EPA officials said because the chemical element is easily transferrable, there are more precautions crews must take.

“We work hard to make sure our boots are covered whenever we enter our hot zone,” EPA Federal On-scene Coordinator Chuck Berry said. “We stop at the edge of that and take those boot covers back off exit the zone and keep all the contamination in that area. We have plastic in that area to stop us from tracking stuff from outside back in.”

The EPA still does not know what other chemicals are inside the home or at its neighboring house 6213 Applegate Lane.

“There are so many unlabeled and unknown chemicals in there that are stored in make-shift containers and random containers that no one felt comfortable doing that,” Berry said. “The risk to the workers is just too great.”

With the EPA’s air monitoring system, it can detect mercury in the part one-trillion range. The goal is for detections to be below 1000 nanograms per cubic meter, which is a billionth of a gram.

For perspective, a gram is about the size of a small paper clip.

As the EPA continues its clean-up efforts, they assured there’s no health risk to people living nearby.

