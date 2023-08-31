Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund dedicated to Mayfield Family

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear handed the keys off to a new family today whose home was damaged by the 2021 December tornado
By Colin Baillie
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear handed the keys off to a new family today whose home was damaged by the 2021 December tornado.

Like so many families, December 10, 2021 is a night Jamie Wallace and her family will never forget. Her new home is the 100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Wallace said she never thought this day would come. She said the tornado showed her what her community is all about, and that is coming together in tough times.

And this afternoon, she was all smiles as she received the keys to her new home.

“Today is a dream come true, that’s pretty much sums it up. I’m beyond excited, the house is beautiful, I don’t even have words honestly,” said Wallace. “I’m so grateful and thankful for everything and everybody.”

The homes in this neighborhood are built to withstand an EF-4 tornado.

Governor Beshear said the state will continue to be there for families who have been devastated by the December 2021 Tornado.

Wallace said she is excited to create new memories with her 3 daughters and husband. She also said she’s looking forward to decorating her home.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
LMPD warns community of recent scam reported
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Steve Crump
TV newsman, Louisville native Steve Crump, dies of cancer

Latest News

LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest
First female master distiller launches own brand
She wants to support other women and minorities to diversify the face of bourbon makers.
First female master distiller launches own brand
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Heating things up just in time for the holiday weekend
The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.
Louisville man identified after crash on Watterson Expressway