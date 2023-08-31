100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relied Fund dedicated to Mayfield Family

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear handed the keys off to a new family today whose home was damaged by the 2021 December tornado.

Like so many families, December 10, 2021 is a night Jamie Wallace and her family will never forget. Her new home is the 100th home built using the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Wallace said she never thought this day would come. She said the tornado showed her what her community is all about, and that is coming together in tough times.

And this afternoon, she was all smiles as she received the keys to her new home.

“Today is a dream come true, that’s pretty much sums it up. I’m beyond excited, the house is beautiful, I don’t even have words honestly,” said Wallace. “I’m so grateful and thankful for everything and everybody.”

The homes in this neighborhood are built to withstand an EF-4 tornado.

Governor Beshear said the state will continue to be there for families who have been devastated by the December 2021 Tornado.

Wallace said she is excited to create new memories with her 3 daughters and husband. She also said she’s looking forward to decorating her home.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.