11th annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular’s theme, ticket information announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Parks Alliance of Louisville has announced tickets for its largest fundraiser of the year will be on sale starting on Friday, Sept. 1.

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, presented by Thorntons, is celebrating its 11th year from Oct. 3-31 at Iroquois Park.

According to a release, this year’s theme is “Wanderlust: The World is Your Pumpkin.” It will feature skits and scenes from travel destinations from across the country and also around the world.

Those who attend can travel through the woods and visit national parks, ancient wonders of the world, and other “bucket list” destinations. Attendees should also be prepared to enjoy re-creations of Route 66, the Grand Canyon, ancient pyramids, and Merry Olde England.

“We are thrilled to host this truly spectacular event again this year along the walking path in historic Iroquois Park,” Parks Alliance of Louisville President/CEO Brooke Pardue said in the release. “The proceeds from the event directly support the Alliance, so we like folks to know that a portion of every ticket sold is invested right back into our public parks.”

Jack O’Lantern Spectacular’s event details are below:

The event runs from Tuesday, October 3 through Tuesday, October 31

The event will be open from Dusk-10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

The event is held rain or shine unless dangerous weather conditions arise.

To reduce crowds and traffic, there will be timed ticketing for every night of the show.

Sunday-Thursday pricing: Adults - $15, Seniors (65+) - $13, Children (3-12) - $12

Friday-Saturday pricing: Adults - $20, Seniors (65+) - $17, Children (3-12) - $15

The Sunday - Thursday 9 : 30 time slot will be offered at $2 off the regular price

Children 2 and under are free

The Pre-Lit Bash – Presented by Heaven Hill is on opening night, Tuesday, October 3. Guests can enjoy spirits (the alcoholic kind), and food before being escorted to the head of the trail.

Tickets for groups of 20 or more can be purchased in advance for Jack O’Lantern Spectacular by emailing contact@jackolanternlouisville.org

Thanks to one of our sponsors, Republic Bank , clients and employees can get $2 off tickets for Jack O’Lantern Spectacular on Wednesday, October 18. For online ticket purchases, contact your Republic Bank for a discount code or purchase at the gate with a Republic Bank credit/debit card or employee ID.

Sensory Night – Presented by PNC Bank will be held on Monday, October 25 with gates opening early at 6 p.m. During this special sensory-friendly hour, pumpkins will light up the woods but there will be low music and no special effects. Designed for those with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD), sensory processing differences, and their families.

The entrance is at 1080 Amphitheater Road, at the intersection of New Cut and Kenwood.

Thanks so much for our additional sponsors, Louisville Regional Airport Authority, LG&E and KU, Porta Kleen, La Quinta by Wyndham, VIA Studio, and UFCW 227.

Click here for more information on the Halloween-themed event and tickets.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.