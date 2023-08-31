Contact Troubleshooters
Clark Memorial hosts overdose resource fair

International overdose awareness day
International overdose awareness day(KKCO/KJCT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For Overdose Awareness Day, Clark Memorial Hospital hosted a Mental Health and Addiction Resource Fair.

It happened from noon to 3 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby. They invited the community to join them to talk about substance use and the impact it can have on families.

Their goal was to improve awareness and share resources with the community.

A worker with Clark Memorial said that Indiana is 12th in the nation for overdose deaths and Clark County is ranked 12th within Indiana.

“It connects people with resources, so you might have families and friends that are walking through the door,” Director of Behavioral Health Aaron Edwards said. “They can connect somebody with a resource that can turn their life around and get them into recovery. "

While this was a one-day event, anyone can always reach out to Clark Memorial Behavioral Health for more information.

