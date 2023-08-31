Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (CNN) - Officials in Wisconsin are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”

Platteville Police were called to a park last Friday about a dog running loose. She immediately ran up to an officer’s car and hopped right in.

The officer noticed the dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”

The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a...
The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)

Police are searching for Lola’s owners, so they can figure out what happened.

Lola is up for adoption, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
Joseph Nickerson, 18
18-year-old arrested after being spotted armed near Shelbyville elementary school
(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer
2 arrested in connection to road rage incident that injured 6-year-old girl
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
FORECAST: Another summer heatwave on the horizon
File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport...
Travelers should expect lots of company over Labor Day weekend
ISP: Woman in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Sellersburg