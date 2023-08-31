Contact Troubleshooters
Family of Onyx Sands pleads for justice after LMPD arrests 2 connected to road rage shooting

Two people were arrested in connection to the road rage shooting that left Onyx Sands unable to...
Two people were arrested in connection to the road rage shooting that left Onyx Sands unable to walk, but her family still feels they're far from justice.(WAVE)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD has arrested two people who they believe are responsible for the road rage shooting that put six-year-old Onyx Sands in a wheelchair, with the possibility of not being able to walk again.

Police arrested 22-year-old Michael Edward Sark and 33-year-old Shelby Bisconer who appeared in court Wednesday.

Meanwhile Onyx has been working to find a new normalcy.

On July 10, Onyx’s life changed forever when a bullet pierced her spine, leaving her confined to a wheelchair with a chance of never walking again, and it’s all because of a road rage incident.

The 6-year-old was released from Frazier Rehab on Aug. 17 and her family said they’ve been patiently waiting for justice.

Even though two arrests have been made, they said they’re not satisfied.

WAVE News Reporter Brandon Spencer asked Onyx how she feels now that the people who hurt her got arrested.

“Good,” she exclaimed. When asked why she replied, “Because they arrested the people that shot me.”

When asked if she felt a little better now that she knows action has been taken, Onyx said, “I feel a lot better.”

50 days after Onyx lost her ability to walk, the people who police believe are responsible were finally in custody thanks to the ATF and LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

“Since the night this tragedy occurred, the non-fatal shooting unit and our partners with the ATF have worked non-stop to bring closure to Onyx and her family,” LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit’s Lt. Steve Lacefield said.

Police arrested 22-year-old Michael Edward Sark and 33-year-old Shelby Bisconer on Tuesday.

A police report states that motorcycles were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic on I-65 North near the outer loop on July 10th.

When an SUV tried to move to avoid the motorcycles, police said Sark pulled out a gun and started firing at the SUV with six-year-old Onyx inside.

The report states that Bisconer was riding on the back of Sark’s motorcycle. When the SUV and the motorcycles got off the exit ramp at University Boulevard, police said the SUV hit Sark and Bisconer’s motorcycle.

That’s when police believe they both fired more shots at the SUV.

A bullet hit Onyx in the back and left her with the possibility of never being able to walk again.

Police said shell casings from the scene were matched to the suspects and investigators believe Sark’s bullet hit Onyx.

Sark and Bisconer were both in court Wednesday. Sark is being charged with several counts of wanton endangerment with a $100,000 cash bond. Bisconer was charged with wanton endangerment but is currently out on house arrest.

The arrests are something Onyx and her family have been waiting on, but they said they still don’t feel safe.

“Where is our justice? We’re still not getting that justice that we want, that we need, that my baby deserves,” Onyx’s mother Chyna Sands said. “How is it that you were able to shoot at a car that is occupied by three children, and then you’re able to go home and do all the things that you love to do with and enjoy to do.”

Investigators said ATF ballistics technology and witness testimony were key to helping police put this case together.

“We did our best to convey to her the importance of putting together a quality and thorough investigation that will lead to a successful prosecution,” Lacefield said. “Early on we had enough to make an arrest, but if we make an arrest and it gets thrown out in court, then Onyx never gets justice.”

While they’re one step closer to justice, Onyx said it doesn’t change what she has gone through.

“Because they did something that they shouldn’t have did to me,” Onyx said. “And it doesn’t feel good being like this.”

Sands said she appreciates LMPD’s hard work but wants those involved to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I cannot stress enough how badly I want the people who did this to her to be held accountable to the highest extent by any means necessary,” Sands said. “She does not deserve this. She’s six.”

Both Sark and Bisconer are set to be back in court on Sept. 8.

Johnathan Rivera, who was arrested for having a gun as a felon, is now facing federal gun charges for his involvement in the shooting.

In the meantime, Sands said she just wants her six-year-old to be able to live as normally as possible without the fear of retaliation.

Sands said she is still unable to work as she is helping her daughter adjust to her new normal.

For the GoFundMe that has been set up to try to help with the new costs, click or tap here.

