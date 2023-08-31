FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the FBI and LMPD made busts all around the area in a massive drug dragnet.

The WAVE News troubleshooters have brought you several reports of the brazenness of drug houses in Louisville, and the refusal by police to do anything about it.

After a six-month investigation, 34 people in Louisville and southern Indiana were charged with federal drug and gun crimes.

The WAVE troubleshooters have brought you videos of hand-to-hand drug deals in the middle of the day after neighbors complained that LMPD told them to stop calling when they reported drug houses.

In December, WAVE News asked outgoing LMPD Chief Erika Shields why that happened.

“If you are going after drugs, you may get Breonna Taylor,” Shields said. “Breonna Taylor did nothing. It’s not to say you can’t make impactful drug arrests, but you also can’t overstate the significance of what a drug arrest means.”

Fast-forward to August, and we have what many would consider impactful drug arrests.

“A lot of the violence is oftentimes a result of drug trafficking or drug trafficking is a catalyst for violence in the community,” Acting Agent in Charge Brian Jones of the Louisville FBI said. “So we hope that bringing these charges will hopefully have some sort of impact on the violence in the community.”

15 search warrants, 11 different swat teams and more than 350 officers served warrants on Tuesday all over Louisville and southern Indiana.

However, it wasn’t just for random drug dealings.

“This is an intelligence-driven operation,” Jones said. “This isn’t us going out and arresting just anybody we can on drug charges. This is intelligence-driven through collaboration with LMPD and FBI when deciding who these targets are.”

26 people were arrested during the raids on Tuesday, with a 27th happening later.

That means seven people are still wanted.

“There’s four separate indictments that lay out the charges of meth, fentanyl, and firearms violations,” Jones said.

The charges include multiple counts of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of meth, along with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, those come with minimum sentences of 10 to 35 years in prison to a maximum sentence of life.

We asked if we’ll see more charges down the line, perhaps for violent crimes.

Jones said they’re going to study the evidence they took on Tuesday to see if more charges will be brought to the current suspects, or even more people in the future.

