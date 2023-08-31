FORECAST: Another summer heatwave on the horizon

WEATHER HEADLINES

One last cool night tonight; lows in the 50s

Dry weather for the next 7-10 days

Another heat wave builds over the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast today. It will feel quite fall-like yet again, with low humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Clear skies remain overnight as temperatures plummet into the 50s.

Our warming trend begins tomorrow. Highs return to the mid-80s Friday afternoon beneath sunny skies. Humidity will remain low. Friday night’s forecast features mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.

We will start to heat into the holiday weekend with highs around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday and likely into the lower 90s for Labor Day.

