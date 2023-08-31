Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Another summer heatwave on the horizon

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One last cool night tonight; lows in the 50s
  • Dry weather for the next 7-10 days
  • Another heat wave builds over the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is back in the forecast today. It will feel quite fall-like yet again, with low humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80°. Clear skies remain overnight as temperatures plummet into the 50s.

Our warming trend begins tomorrow. Highs return to the mid-80s Friday afternoon beneath sunny skies. Humidity will remain low. Friday night’s forecast features mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.

We will start to heat into the holiday weekend with highs around 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday and likely into the lower 90s for Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

