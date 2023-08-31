FORECAST: Not a bad last day of August!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another cool night into the 50s

Gradual warming into the weekend and hot next week

Labor Day Outlook: 94 with an isolated t-storm possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Top 10 type of day for summer cool weather in place. Temperatures will be spent in the 70s for much of the afternoon with the city able to briefly touch 80 degrees from time to time.

Clear skies remain overnight as temperatures plummet into the 50s allowing for another cool night in WAVE Country.

Our warming trend begins tomorrow as highs return to the 80s. Despite the warmer temperatures, humidity will remain low.

Friday night’s forecast features mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.

