FORECAST: Slow heating trend begins Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another night of FREE A/C with lows in the 50s

Extended stretch of 90s likely by the weekend and next week

Very dry forecast until the end of NEXT week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another good view of our full moon tonight with spotty evening clouds fading away to allow for a clear sky overnight.

Cool temperatures in the 50s will once again grace the air of WAVE Country. Our warming trend begins tomorrow as highs return to the 80s.

Despite the warmer temperatures, humidity will remain low. Friday night’s forecast features mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Labor Day looks partly sunny and hot! Expect highs around 90 away from the city and into the lower 90s within the city limits.

Wear that sunscreen!

