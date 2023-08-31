Gov. Beshear announces the release of sports wagering catalog
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council released a Wagering Catalog.
The Wagering Catalog includes a list of sports available for wagering in Kentucky. This initial catalog will be effective for the opening of retail sports wagering as of September 7.
The Sports Wagering Advisory Council recommended an initial catalog of sporting events for wagering in Kentucky. The catalog was approved by the KHRC Executive Director Jamie Eads.
According to a release from Gov. Beshear, to be considered for the catalog, an event must be sanctioned by a governing body. Additional sporting events can be requested by a licensee for future approval. A sport’s governing body can request that specific events be limited or excluded from wagering.
Highlights from the approved catalog include:
- The National Football League
- Major League Basketball
- National Basketball Association
- Women’s National Basketball Association
- NCAA baseball, softball, basketball, football and hockey
The types of wagers offered by a licensee are defined in the sports wagering administrative regulations. They include:
- Single game bets
- Teaser bets
- Parlays
- Over-under bets
- Money line bets
- Pools
- In-game wagering
- In-play bets
- Proposition bets
- Straight bets
