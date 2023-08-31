Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Governor Beshear marks ‘Overdose Awareness Day’ in Kentucky

(WBKO)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear signed a new proclamation making Thursday “Overdose Awareness Day” in Kentucky.

Before signing the proclamation, the governor gave an update on how Kentucky is doing in fighting against the overdose epidemic. As of August, KSP has seized over 171 pounds of fentanyl, which is a 60% increase compared to last year when they seized 107 pounds.

In the first fiscal quarter of this year, Beshear said enough fentanyl had been seized to kill each and every Kentuckian six times over.

Now, Kentucky is one of eight states that had a significant decrease in overdose deaths last year.

“Yes, we continue to lose far too many,” Beshear said. “But this is hope, and we have to keep up this work. And somebody needs help just about every second.”

While giving an update on the overdose data for this year, Beshear gave roughly $418,000 in drug prevention funding to multiple task forces fighting drug trafficking in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Joseph Nickerson, 18
18-year-old arrested after being spotted armed near Shelbyville elementary school
(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer
2 arrested in connection to road rage incident that injured 6-year-old girl

Latest News

File image of classroom
Clarksville teacher saves student from chocking
ISP: Woman in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Sellersburg
IU Southeast reports increases in student enrollment as 2023-2024 academic year begins
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids