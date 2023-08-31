Governor Beshear marks ‘Overdose Awareness Day’ in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear signed a new proclamation making Thursday “Overdose Awareness Day” in Kentucky.

Before signing the proclamation, the governor gave an update on how Kentucky is doing in fighting against the overdose epidemic. As of August, KSP has seized over 171 pounds of fentanyl, which is a 60% increase compared to last year when they seized 107 pounds.

In the first fiscal quarter of this year, Beshear said enough fentanyl had been seized to kill each and every Kentuckian six times over.

Now, Kentucky is one of eight states that had a significant decrease in overdose deaths last year.

“Yes, we continue to lose far too many,” Beshear said. “But this is hope, and we have to keep up this work. And somebody needs help just about every second.”

While giving an update on the overdose data for this year, Beshear gave roughly $418,000 in drug prevention funding to multiple task forces fighting drug trafficking in Kentucky.

