INDOT hosts meeting for road expansion in Harrison County

ELIZABETH, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting for the State Road 11 Extension Project in Harrison County Thursday night.

The project aims to create a safer and more direct connection from State Road 11 to State Road 1-35.

The meeting will be held at the Southern Harrison Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 and the presentation begins at 6, with public comments welcome after.

Anyone who can’t attend can submit comments through mail or email.

Information will be available on INDOT’s social media as well as the project’s website which can be found by clicking or tapping here.

