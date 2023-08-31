ISP: Woman in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened overnight in Sellersburg.

The Sellersburg Police Department received a call about shots fired at a home on Liam Noble Circle from a neighbor right before 10 p.m. After Sellersburg police officers arrived, they heard shots from inside and behind the home.

The officers set up a perimeter and Clark County law enforcement and state police arrived as well.

ISP Sellersburg said a single female homeowner and teenage daughter live in the house. The daughter had reportedly left when the first shots were fired. State police said contact was made with the female, but she refused to come to the door. Alcohol is believed to be possibly involved.

In the next couple hours, ISP Sellersburg said she’s seen walking out on back deck with handgun and still refusing. She continued to refuse even when hostage negotiators were there.

After a lengthy negotiation, the regional SWAT team arrived and threw a flashbang.

Officers got a code for the garage, opened it, and keep tried to negotiate. After they breached the garage door, she fired shots at the officers, so they returned fire and hit her.

The woman is in critical condition, but ISP Sellersburg said it’s believed she’ll make it. No one else was injured from the shooting.

Crime scene crews just got permission to search the house. Another house may have been hit, but ISP Sellersburg doesn’t believe so.

The woman is roughly 50 years old and the daughter is now in custody with child services, according to ISP Sellersburg.

This is a developing story. Livestream WAVE News Sunrise right now for live coverage.

