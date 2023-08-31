Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD warns community of recent scam reported

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department wants everyone to be aware of a recent scam reported in the area.

A victim will get a call from a scammer who identifies themselves as law enforcement and they’ll gives actual names of current or former LMPD officers.

The scammer will give basic details of the victim they’re calling. They’ll tell the victim they have failure to appear/contempt warrants.

The phone number is spoofed and usually shows it’s from a local police department or local police division.

The scammer will tell the victim they can pay for the warrants through Venmo or PayPal.

There are no reports of these scammers being successful.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said anyone who wants to show support can donate to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
