Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Urban League asks judge to dismiss Kish Cumi Price lawsuit

First time Cumi Price lawsuit against Louisville Urban League in court
First time Cumi Price lawsuit against Louisville Urban League in court(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Louisville Urban League Executive Director Kish Cumi Price has her first day in court against her former employer.

Cumi Price sued after she was fired four months into the job. She argued she was fired after uncovering wrongdoing and trying to fix it.

The case did not get into any of the meat of her claims though.

At this stage of the case, the Louisville Urban League is trying to get Cumi Price’s lawsuit tossed out of court. They argue her claims don’t have any basis in state law.

Cumi Price’s lawyer argued the exact opposite.

He said the case should move forward because she was fired for trying to fix wrongdoing she uncovered in the organization’s finances.

“There is not only no basis for this case to proceed but it would be detrimental to the Leagues work in the community and all the people it serves,” Louisville Urban League Attorney Alina Klimkina said.

“You can’t fire Dr. Price because she’s trying to do the right thing,” Thomas Coffey said. “You can’t do that, and you’re absolutely right your honor they’ve never articulated why they fired her after four months.”

The judge did not say when she might issue a ruling, but she did acknowledge any ruling of hers will likely be appealed to a higher court.

If the case is allowed to go to trial, the court would get into the meat of the issues raised by Cumi Price.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Joseph Nickerson, 18
18-year-old arrested after being spotted armed near Shelbyville elementary school
(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer
2 arrested in connection to road rage incident that injured 6-year-old girl

Latest News

Investigators believe Bradley Caraway (left) was drunk when he flipped his car over on the ramp...
Testimony continues in Bradley Caraway murder, DUI trial
Harrison County
INDOT hosts meeting for road expansion in Harrison County
After three years of developing recipes, followed by five years aging in bourbon barrels,...
Kentucky's first female master distiller releases 'Forbidden' bourbon
Heaven Hill broke ground on the Bardstown Distillery in June 2022. It’s expected to be up and...
New distillery in Bardstown comes one step closer to completion