Multi-vehicle crash caused delays before Blankenbaker Parkway exit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash that happened before the ramp from I-64 Westbound to the Blankenbaker Parkway exit caused delays for Thursday morning commuters in Louisville.

Crews were called to mile marker 17 on the interstate.

Jeffersontown dispatch said the right lane and middle lanes had to close at one point.

There were reportedly injuries from the crash, but the severity of those injuries are not known.

