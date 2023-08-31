Contact Troubleshooters
Multi-vehicle crash causing delays before Blankenbaker Parkway exit

TRIMARC
TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle crash happened this morning before the ramp from I-64 Westbound to the Blankenbaker Parkway exit.

Crews are currently working at mile marker 17 on the interstate.

Jeffersontown dispatch said the right lane and middle lanes are closed and the only open lanes are the far left lane and the emergency lane.

There were reportedly injuries from the crash, but the severity of those injuries are not known at this time.

Thursday morning commuters should take a different route if they’re able to.

