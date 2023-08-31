Contact Troubleshooters
New distillery in Bardstown comes one step closer to completion

Heaven Hill broke ground on the Bardstown Distillery in June 2022. It’s expected to be up and...
Heaven Hill broke ground on the Bardstown Distillery in June 2022. It’s expected to be up and running by the end of 2024.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nearly 60-foot beer still was installed at Heaven Hill Springs Distillery on Thursday.

The milestone marks a big step forward as Heaven Hill makes its return to distilling in Bardstown.

A fire destroyed the company’s original distillery back in November 1996. Since then, they moved to Louisville.

On Thursday, the beer still was lifted by a crane and lowered into place. When it’s finished, Heaven Hill Springs will produce more than 10 million proof gallons a year.

“This just furthers our commitment to everything that we’re doing here in Bardstown,” Heaven Hill Distillery Co-President Kate Latts said. “Our home, our original home created by my grandfather and his four brothers over nine decades ago when they started Heaven Hills Distilleries.”

Heaven Hill broke ground on the Bardstown Distillery in June 2022. It’s expected to be up and running by the end of 2024.

