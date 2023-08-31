Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Plan to move historic statue in downtown Monticello draws controversy

Plan to move historic statue in downtown Monticello draws controversy
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - There are numerous signs of the importance of the World War I Doughboy all over Monticello, from pictures on the “Welcome to Monticello” sign to its image at the police station.

“I have a lot of respect for anyone who serves. And it says a lot of people who served,” said Marcus Burnett, who does not want the Doughboy statue removed from its current spot downtown.

But others say traffic has created too much trouble for the statue in its current place.

“And we just saw a while ago where a tractor-trailer loaded down with logs went the wrong way to navigate around it,” said Rep. Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello.

Upchurch says he’s seen numerous near misses, and the base even shows signs of crashes there. He is leading an effort to relocate the statue but wants it kept in the downtown area.

“Whether we move, we move him from the square or reposition him on the square,” he said.

“I think it represents much more than what they are wanting to move it for. They are wanting it for traffic to get through easier. Representation is much more than just traffic,” countered Burnett.

State officials say it’s not really even in the center of the intersection. And it needs major improvement.

“You know it’s an iconic thing for Monticello and Wayne to have this statue. I think the thing-- the overarching goal is to not only improve the traffic flow in Monticello but protect the doughboy.”

Protecting a piece of history that’s more than 100 years old seems to be the goal of everyone.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
LMPD warns community of recent scam reported
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Steve Crump
TV newsman, Louisville native Steve Crump, dies of cancer

Latest News

LMPD provides information on street closures, restrictions for 2023 WorldFest
First female master distiller launches own brand
She wants to support other women and minorities to diversify the face of bourbon makers.
First female master distiller launches own brand
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Heating things up just in time for the holiday weekend
The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.
Louisville man identified after crash on Watterson Expressway