Police: Woman used butcher knife in attempt to murder husband

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing an attempted murder – domestic violence charge after she stabbed her husband multiple times with a butcher knife.

Faou K. Maccarty Diom, 37, was arrested by Shively police and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Her arrest report says police were called to the residence on a domestic trouble report by a third party who was not present. When officers arrived, they found Maccarty Diom covered in blood. After entering the home, the victim was found in the basement. He was also covered in blood and told police he had been stabbed by Maccarty Diom.

The victim said he had been asleep downstairs and heard his wife walk over to him. He said she sat down next to him, muttered something he didn’t understand and said “I’m going to kill you” before she started stabbing him with the butcher knife. The husband said he managed to disarm Maccarty Diom, but she kept biting his hand as he was trying to get the knife from her.

The report goes on to say that Maccarty Diom made a statement that was recorded on a body camera in which she said, “I stabbed him, I slit his throat.” She also told police the blood on her belonged to her husband.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. Police say he was treated for multiple stab wounds to his chest near his heart, along with the upper abdomen and hands.

Maccarty Diom is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.

