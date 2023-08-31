Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Sheriff dies in car crash while on the way to help others

Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a...
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a domestic call Tuesday, according to state officials.(Wilcox County Sheriff's Office)
By Seth Feiner, Lenah Allen and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A sheriff in Georgia was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon while responding to a call, according to officials.

The Wilcox County Coroner’s Office said Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers was declared dead at the scene. He was 52.

Authorities said Rodgers’ vehicle crashed into a culvert, and then a tree off of Highway 233, just north of Rochelle at 4 p.m.

WALB reports Rodgers was responding to a domestic call at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by state officials.

Georgia officials from across the state have expressed their condolences at the sheriff’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sheriff Rodgers, his family, and his work family,” Irwin County Sheriff Cody Youghn posted on his Facebook page.

The Rochelle Police Department released a statement from its chief of police which gave thanks to everyone who reached out at the news of Rodgers’ passing.

“I am honored to serve as a Chief in Wilcox County. It was an honor to work with Sheriff Robert Rodgers,” the statement reads. “He will surely be missed. If I can assist any of you in any way, during this time, please let me know.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its employees lined up to watch the procession held for the sheriff as it left the GBI Central Crime Lab in Dry Branch Wednesday.

“Thank you Sheriff Rodgers for dedicating your life to service. We will keep your family, both blood & blue, in our prayers,” the GBI said in a social post.

Funeral services for Rodgers will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. local time in the Wilcox High School gym.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Joseph Nickerson, 18
18-year-old arrested after being spotted armed near Shelbyville elementary school
(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer
2 arrested in connection to road rage incident that injured 6-year-old girl

Latest News

Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks
First time Cumi Price lawsuit against Louisville Urban League in court
Louisville Urban League asks judge to dismiss Kish Cumi Price lawsuit
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at the NKY Chamber of Commerce at...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
Law enforcement agents respond to the scene of a shooting late Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in...
5 wounded, 2 critically, in most recent shooting in Illinois city