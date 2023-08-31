Contact Troubleshooters
Testimony continues in Bradley Caraway murder, DUI trial


Investigators believe Bradley Caraway (left) was drunk when he flipped his car over on the ramp connecting I-64 to the Gene Snyder Freeway in August of 2016. Shanae Moorman was ejected from the vehicle and died.(WAVE 3 News / Facebook)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After seven years, day two of the second attempt at a jury trial for Bradley Caraway started with witness testimony on Thursday.

Caraway is being charged with murder, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident after a rollover crash killed UofL cheerleader Shanae Moorman.

The rollover wreck happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2016, on the ramp between I-64 and the Gene Snyder Freeway. Prosecutors allege Caraway was driving his Honda sedan under the influence of alcohol.

Moorman died in the wreck. Caraway was found three hours after the crash walking on the Gene Snyder Freeway. Police said Caraway appeared drunk, had no shoes or shirt on, and had signs of being involved in a traffic crash.

At least seven character witnesses took the stand to share testimonies to help the jury decide if Caraway was driving the car that crashed.

Thursday’s testimony began with the prosecution playing video recorded from an LMPD officer’s body camera in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2016.

Witness Kenneth McPeters said he noticed the flipped car on I-64 and pulled over to help an officer rescue 25-year-old Shanae Moorman trapped underneath.

The defense also questioned Ronald Ford, a friend of Moorman’s who said he was with her the night before the crash.

“The next morning, I woke up to a very hysterical call from her mother,” Ford said. ”It was probably the worst day of my life.”

Ford said the night began with Moorman parking her car at his house in the Highlands to drink with friends. Then Ford said they rode an Uber together to a concert at Fourth Street Live. Later that night, Ford testified Moorman split up with him to meet her ex-boyfriend, Brad Gant.  Gant testified that he drove Moorman over to the bars in St. Matthews and dropped her off. Gant then testified Moorman would later walk over to Gerstle’s.

Footage showed Moorman meeting with Bradley Caraway at the bar.

The defense’s main argument is that Caraway was not the one driving his Honda sedan.

On day one of the trial, the defense cast doubt on the investigation by saying detectives initially miscalculated where the car went off the road and had to return to the scene to take more pictures. The prosecution also revisited the mapping of the scene with the initial responding traffic unit on Thursday.

The trial is expected to last more than a week. If convicted, Caraway faces at least 20 years in prison.

