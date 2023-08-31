West Louisville residents upset at Family Dollar beer license request

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several people in West Louisville said they are fed up with the number of liquor stores in the area.

Their outrage comes as at least ten Family Dollar locations plan to apply for beer licenses.

“We already got liquor there and over there,” said Faith West, who lives near one of the Family Dollar locations that wants to sell alcohol. “I don’t think they need to get a liquor license at all.”

This is the second time Family Dollar requested licenses at some of these locations.

“No means no,” long-time proud Russell resident Jackie Floyd said. “We said no in 2018, and we haven’t changed our minds.”

Floyd said she believes the community should have a voice in what happens in their neighborhood and wishes that the retailer would carry more healthy food options, since the West End is a food desert.

“If they would be good neighbors and bring positivity to our community, everything would be fine,” Floyd said. “I wish they could offer recipes for affordable meals. We have people in this area who are food and financially insecure. Why can’t the Family Dollar help us in that way?”

Family Dollar released this statement:

”We would like to clarify that Family Dollar does not sell liquor, but some of our stores do offer name-brand beer and wine, similar to the brands found at grocery retailers, and often at better prices. We are committed to operating responsibly through comprehensive training programs and exams for our associates specific to alcohol sales. Of course, we will abide by any decision made by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.”

Three of the locations seeking beer licenses are in Louisville Metro District 5.

Councilwoman Donna Purvis feels like the retailer is putting their profits over her community’s wellbeing.

”I am sick of it,” Louisville Metro District 5 Councilwoman Donna Purvis said. “I am tired of us being discounted on everything in this community. It must stop. We need to start sending these corporations a message. You are not going to come down here and have your way with our people.”

According to state law, community members have thirty days to protest against Family Dollar’s plan to sell alcohol. Councilwoman Purvis is asking her constituents to email her a letter with their concerns by Friday at noon. To email the councilwoman, click or tap here.

