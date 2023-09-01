Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead after crash on Watterson Expressway

The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.(TRIMARC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after a crash on the Watterson Expressway Thursday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said calls for the crash came in around 9:38 p.m.

According to a post from TRIMARC, the left lane was repopened around 10:10 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes where possible for the time being.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
Joseph Nickerson, 18
18-year-old arrested after being spotted armed near Shelbyville elementary school
(Left) Edward Sark (Right) Shelby Bisconer
2 arrested in connection to road rage incident that injured 6-year-old girl

Latest News

TRIMARC
Multi-vehicle crash caused delays before Blankenbaker Parkway exit
Smoke from River Road car fire seen over I-71
Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 South in Oldham County causing delays
Lane closures scheduled to install new toll equipment on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges