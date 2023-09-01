1 dead after crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is dead after a crash on the Watterson Expressway Thursday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said calls for the crash came in around 9:38 p.m.

According to a post from TRIMARC, the left lane was repopened around 10:10 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes where possible for the time being.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

