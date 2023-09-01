Contact Troubleshooters
2 LMDC inmates facing charges of assaulting suspect accused of shooting 6-year-old

20-year-old Zahva Parr (left) and 22-year-old Malik Jenkins (right)(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two inmates in the Louisville Metro Detention Center are facing additional charges and are accused of assaulting the man who is accused of shooting a 6-year-old in a road rage incident.

20-year-old Zahva Parr and 22-year-old Malik Jenkins have been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment after an attack in LMDC Wednesday night around 11 p.m., according to citations.

The citations for both men state that Parr and Jenkins were seen assaulting the victim, 22-year-old Edward Sark. The citation goes on to state that Parr and Jenkins punched Sark, threw him to the ground and stomped on his head.

Officials said they both caused “serious physical injury and displayed an extreme indifference to human life.” Sark was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Sark was previously arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in connection to a road rage shooting that injured 6-year-old Onyx Sands, putting her in a wheelchair.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

