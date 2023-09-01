Contact Troubleshooters
$2 million in funding announced for county election offices in Indiana

(Jack Springgate)
By WAVE Staff
Sep. 1, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales announced his office is distributing $2 million in federal grants to assist county election offices.

The funding can be used to recruit poll workers, increase cybersecurity, and improve voter outreach in the Hoosier state.

The grant money will be sent to counties based on proposal requests, according to a release.

Election administrators have until the end of October to apply for the money.

For more information on voting in Indiana, consider these state government resources:

Office of the Secretary of State: Voter Registration

Office of the Secretary of State: Voters with Disabilities

Office of the Secretary of State: ‘Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights’

