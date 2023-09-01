21st annual WorldFest kicks off 1 day early

Contact Troubleshooters
WorldFest takes over the Belvedere this weekend
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was the official opening of the 21st annual WorldFest here in Louisville.

This year, it kicked off a day early with a festive ‘happy hour.’

There’s a variety of international, national, regional and local performers as well as more than 150 vendors selling foods, drinks, crafts, clothing and more.

This event is something that can expand locals’ horizons while staying right here at home.

“I think this is a great opportunity to check out different cultures,” a local attending WorldFest, Tamera Jonez, said. “You get to see the different vendors. You get to eat the food, which is awesome, and listen to a lot of different kinds of music.”

WorldFest continues throughout the weekend into Labor Day

