50th Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular comes to expo center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday marks the beginning of the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular.

Friday through Labor Day, there will be over 700 booths at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Find thousands of deals on all kinds of things from antiques to collectibles to clothing and more.

Admission is free, but parking is paid. However, people can get half off on parking with any purchase at the flea market.

“The flea market was a go-to place, and it still is to this day,” show manager Ken Besaw said. “It’s coming back very well because you come out here and you touch, you see, you feel, you deal personally with the person that owns it and wants to sell it, and you take it home. That’s the greatest aspect of the flea market.”

