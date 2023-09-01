Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

50th Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular comes to expo center

The Kentucky Expo Center is located in Louisville.
The Kentucky Expo Center is located in Louisville.(kyexpo.org)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday marks the beginning of the 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular.

Friday through Labor Day, there will be over 700 booths at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Find thousands of deals on all kinds of things from antiques to collectibles to clothing and more.

Admission is free, but parking is paid. However, people can get half off on parking with any purchase at the flea market.

“The flea market was a go-to place, and it still is to this day,” show manager Ken Besaw said. “It’s coming back very well because you come out here and you touch, you see, you feel, you deal personally with the person that owns it and wants to sell it, and you take it home. That’s the greatest aspect of the flea market.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
LMPD warns community of recent scam reported
The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.
Louisville man identified after crash on Watterson Expressway
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse

Latest News

American Football
Healthcare professionals come to JCPS football games to give medical care in real-time
Woman dies after apparent domestic dispute with son
WorldFest poster
21st annual WorldFest kicks off 1 day early
On Aug. 29, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began working to remediate mercury...
EPA expects to complete Applegate Lane home mercury cleanup Friday, Metro spokesperson says