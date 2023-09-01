BMX Derby City Nationals returns to E.P. Tom Sawyer Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park got to enjoy watching some extreme biking on Friday with the return of a Labor Day tradition.

The BMX Derby City Nationals are back this weekend at Tom Sawyer Park, featuring high-speed races around the park’s BMX Track.

Some kids are even getting in on the action this weekend.

The event runs all the way through Sunday.

