BMX Derby City Nationals returns to E.P. Tom Sawyer Park

The GoPro Derby City Nationals are this weekend at EP Tom Sawyer Park.
The GoPro Derby City Nationals are this weekend at EP Tom Sawyer Park.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park got to enjoy watching some extreme biking on Friday with the return of a Labor Day tradition.

The BMX Derby City Nationals are back this weekend at Tom Sawyer Park, featuring high-speed races around the park’s BMX Track.

Some kids are even getting in on the action this weekend.

The event runs all the way through Sunday.

