EPA expects to complete Applegate Lane home mercury cleanup Friday, Metro spokesperson says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Government spokesperson said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expects to complete its mercury cleanup at the Highview neighborhood home by the end of Friday.

The EPA began to remediate mercury found at 6211 Applegate Lane earlier this week.

Officials said there was no risk to the general public and there would be continuous air monitoring.

The property is still fenced and under 24-hour surveillance by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.