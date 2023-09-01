Contact Troubleshooters
EPA expects to complete Applegate Lane home mercury cleanup Friday, Metro spokesperson says

On Aug. 29, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began working to remediate mercury...
On Aug. 29, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began working to remediate mercury found at 6211 Applegate Lane in Louisville's Highview neighborhood.(Source: Corey Denzik, WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Government spokesperson said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency expects to complete its mercury cleanup at the Highview neighborhood home by the end of Friday.

The EPA began to remediate mercury found at 6211 Applegate Lane earlier this week.

Officials said there was no risk to the general public and there would be continuous air monitoring.

The property is still fenced and under 24-hour surveillance by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

This is a developing story.

