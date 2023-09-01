Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Heating things up just in time for the holiday weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and seasonable temperatures to end the work week
  • Highs spring into the low and mid 90s by Labor Day
  • The heat wave continues throughout this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A slightly warmer and more humid forecast is on the way for our Friday. Overall, it will be a calm and seasonable day with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80s. A noticeable change is on the way for tonight’s temperatures.

While lows will be on par with what we typically see this time of year, it will be much more warm and muggy than what we’ve been treated with the past few mornings. Expect lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue to inch their way closer to the 90° mark by Saturday afternoon. The forecast remains a dry under a mostly sunny sky. Warm and muggy temperatures continue Saturday night. Look for lows in the mid to upper 60s under clear skies.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

