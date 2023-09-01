FORECAST: Heating things up just in time for the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures to end the work week

Highs spring into the low and mid 90s by Labor Day

The heat wave continues throughout this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A slightly warmer and more humid forecast is on the way for our Friday. Overall, it will be a calm and seasonable day with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80s. A noticeable change is on the way for tonight’s temperatures.

While lows will be on par with what we typically see this time of year, it will be much more warm and muggy than what we’ve been treated with the past few mornings. Expect lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue to inch their way closer to the 90° mark by Saturday afternoon. The forecast remains a dry under a mostly sunny sky. Warm and muggy temperatures continue Saturday night. Look for lows in the mid to upper 60s under clear skies.

