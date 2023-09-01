FORECAST: One final crisp, fall-like night before the heat cranks up

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lows in the 50s for the final time for a while early Friday

90s likely most of next week

Another week until hope for rain arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One last night of crisp, fall-like air is upon us. Temperatures will fall into the 50s early Friday morning, with a few rural spots briefly touching the upper 40s. Enjoy the cool air and full moon overhead!

Friday afternoon is warmer and slightly more humid, but for this time of year it’s still not a bad deal. Sunshine will be plentiful as we round out the workweek. Friday night is a major departure from the cooler nights of late as warmer, more humid air settles into place.

Expect lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees by Saturday morning. Saturday is a more typical summer day for us with highs just short of 90, some humidity, and a few clouds during the afternoon.

The heat wave kicks into high gear on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s. We’ll likely edge into the mid 90s by Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Any hope for rain will have to wait until mid to late next week when our next front approaches. This rain chance doesn’t look all that substantial at this time, so many areas may go for an extended stretch without rainfall given this pattern.

