FORECAST: Welcome to September!

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much warmer afternoon ahead
  • Hot at times this holiday weekend
  • Rain chances delayed until later next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a few passing clouds this afternoon coming in from the south. Temperatures will be warmer with mid 80s likely for the area with continued low humidity levels. A noticeable change is on the way for tonight’s temperatures. While lows will be on par with what we typically see this time of year, it will be much more warm and muggy than what we’ve been treated with the past few mornings. Expect lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue to inch their way closer to the 90° mark by Saturday afternoon. The forecast remains a dry under a mostly sunny sky. Warm and muggy temperatures continue Saturday night. Look for lows in the mid to upper 60s under clear skies.

