Healthcare professionals come to JCPS football games to give medical care in real-time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With football season in full swing, many people may notice Norton Healthcare on the sidelines.

Through a partnership with KORT physical therapy, both physicians and athletic trainers are present on several sidelines during football games, to care for sports-related injuries and conditions in real-time at over a dozen locations.

They are not only at the games for the players but for those in the stands as well.

“Some of the advantages of having a trainer or a medical personal on the sideline is if something happens to one of the athletes we are here in case someone has a broken bone, a head injury, anything that requires medical attention,” physician assistant Erin Gish said. “I’ve also had to take care of people in the stands. I’ve taken care of cheerleaders. It’s not just the football team we take care of.”

Gish says she has been on the sidelines for around 13 years.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.