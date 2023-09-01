LMPD: Man arrested in connection to shooting on Beulah Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting on Beulah Church Road that killed 38-year-old Nicholas Feather, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of Beulah Church Road around 1 a.m. on Friday, May 19, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived they found Feather, who had been shot. Feather was taken to UofL Hospital and died soon after arriving, Ellis said.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, LMPD’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged 38-year-old Jason R. Ashby of Louisville. He is charged with one count of murder.

Ashby is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m.

