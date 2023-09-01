Louisville man identified after crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a crash on the Watterson Expressway Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 East between Breckenridge Lane and the Browns Lane Overpass around 9:40 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found an accident involving a tow truck and a car. The preliminary investigation shows that the tow truck had become disabled in the right-hand lane before being clipped by the car, causing the car to lose control and crash, Ellis said.

EMS pronounced the driver of the car dead on the scene. The driver of the tow truck was not hurt, according to LMPD. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Arthur Kyungsuk Kim, 46, of Louisville.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.