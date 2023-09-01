Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man identified after crash on Watterson Expressway

The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said calls for a crash came in around 9:38 p.m.(TRIMARC)
By Quenton Robertson and WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a crash on the Watterson Expressway Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 East between Breckenridge Lane and the Browns Lane Overpass around 9:40 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found an accident involving a tow truck and a car. The preliminary investigation shows that the tow truck had become disabled in the right-hand lane before being clipped by the car, causing the car to lose control and crash, Ellis said.

EMS pronounced the driver of the car dead on the scene. The driver of the tow truck was not hurt, according to LMPD. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Arthur Kyungsuk Kim, 46, of Louisville.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI gives more details on Tuesday’s drug raids
A federal grand jury in Louisville charged 34 Louisville and Southern Indiana residents in four...
FBI: 34 Louisville, southern Indiana residents charged in massive drug ring investigation
Coroner identifies victim of deadly incident at Shepherdsville warehouse
LMPD warns community of recent scam reported
Steve Crump
TV newsman, Louisville native Steve Crump, dies of cancer

Latest News

TRIMARC
Multi-vehicle crash caused delays before Blankenbaker Parkway exit
Smoke from River Road car fire seen over I-71
Multi-vehicle crash on I-71 South in Oldham County causing delays
Lane closures scheduled to install new toll equipment on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges